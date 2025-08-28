Assam: AASU sounds fresh agitation against immigrants, fundamentalists

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Yet again, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has announced its schedule for statewide agitations demanding the expulsion of illegal Bangladeshis and fundamentalists from the state, besides full implementation of the Assam Accord.

Speaking to the media here today, the leaders of the student body said that this agitation is aimed at safeguarding the lands, identity and existence of the indigenous people of Assam from the wrath of illegal Bangladeshis, besides restoring the dominance of the indigenous people in the state. The student leaders said that they would not relent until the full implementation of the Assam Accord.

AASU president Utpal Sarma said, “We’ve decided to start a fresh statewide agitation from September 4, 2025, at our executive meeting on August 26. On September 4, we’ll stage an 11-hour hunger strike in all district headquarters from 6 am to 5 pm. We’re going to hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on September 16. All regional units of AASA will form human chains in their respective areas on September 20 and hold torchlight processions in all district headquarters on September 23. The situation created in Assam by illegal Bangladeshis now is more serious than what it was during the period of the Assam Agitation.”

AASU’s adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “In his Independence Day address to the nation from Red Fort this year, the Prime Minister said that illegal infiltration from Bangladesh has transformed the demography in India and posed a threat to the national security. The Prime Minister decided to launch a ‘demography mission’. He has realised now what the people of Assam have been raising over the years. We’re glad that he has realised, but it’s late. The government should not delay in taking measures to solve the problem. It should resolve the foreigner problems through the implementation of every clause of the Assam Accord, expel illegal Bangladeshis from the state, root out fundamentalists, seal the India-Bangladesh border, and issue shoot-at-sight orders along the border. We demand a review of the NRC for an error-free register of citizens, besides exempting Assam from the purview of the CAA.”

AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon was also present at the press meet.

