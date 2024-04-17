Home polling begins in Morigaon from today

JAGIROAD: The 9th Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency in Morigaon constituency will start home voting process from Wednesday. A total of 545 voters with disabilities and over the age of 85 will be able to vote at home in the district of Morigaon. A total of 404 senior citizens over the age of 85 will be able to vote at home. There are 104 voters in 52-Jagiroad constituency, 207 in 53-Laharighat constituency and 93 in 54-Morigaon constituency. A total of 141 voters with disabilities will be able to vote at home. There are 35 voters in 52-Jagiroad constituency, 62 voters in 53-Laharighat constituency and 44 voters in 54-Morigaon constituency. The first phase of household polling will be held on April 17 and April 18 and the second phase on April 19 and the polling team will consist of a presiding officer, a polling officer, a micro observer and security guards.

Voting for voters involved in essential services will be held at the polling stations set up at the District Commissioner’s office on April 19 from 9 am to 5 pm. The first phase of the election will be held on April 19 and postal ballots will be cast at the District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 26 in Morigaon constituency.

