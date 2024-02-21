Assam: Binanda Gogoi Dehingia social worker of Demow passes away

DEMOW: Binanda Gogoi Dehingia (88), a communist leader as well as social worker and an inhabitant of Pathalibam Dehingia Gaon near Demow died on Monday at his residence. He was suffering from old age ailments. He had worked as an employee in Mariani Plywood Factory for a couple of years and was also providing service to Communist Party. He left behind his son and a host of relatives.

