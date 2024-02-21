Awareness programme on early childhood care and Education organized in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: An awareness programme on “Early Childhood Care and Education” along with a teaching learning materials’ exhibition was organized in Lakhimpur district with success. The events were organized by Lakhimpur Education Block under the auspices of Pankaj Hazarika and Dipak Saikia, resource persons of Inclusive Education, Lakhimpur, at North Lakhimpur Town MV School. The teaching learning materials exhibition was held in competitive level by showcasing the teaching learning materials related to Class-I, in which Mayashri Dutta, District Coordinator of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Lakhimpur, and Block Resource Person Rhituparna Dutta shouldered the responsibility of judges.

On the other hand, Hemchandra Saikia, Inspector of Schools-cum-Mission Coordinator of Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Lakhimpur district, inaugurated the awareness meeting on “Early Childhood Care and Education”, which was held under the management of Resource Person Pankaj Hazarika. Head teacher of the School Jitumoni Dutta delivered the welcome address. Sub-Divisional Health and Medical Officer Dr. Madhav Das took part as resource person on early childhood care while Geetali Neog, Programme Officer of Inclusive Education, Lakhimpur district, made her deliberation on early childhood education. Anganwadi centre supervisors, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, CRCCs of Lakhimpur Education Block, teachers teaching in Class-I attended the awareness programme. In the teaching learning materials exhibition competition, Khutikatiya Muslim Gaon LP School grabbed the first prize, Somdiri Bantow Gaon LP School secured second prize while Ananda Tea Estate LP School secured the third prize. The winners were awarded with certificates of appreciation and mementos while rest participants were honoured with certificates of participation.

