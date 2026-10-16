Assam: Binapani Natya Samaj Durga Puja Completes 98 Years in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: One of Assam's oldest and most revered community Durga Pujas, organised by Binapani Natya Samaj at Biswanath Chariali, has completed 98 years of uninterrupted celebrations this year. Established in 1938, the historic Durga Puja has evolved into a cherished cultural institution that seamlessly blends religious devotion with Assam's rich theatrical tradition.

The origins of the Binapani Natya Samaj date back to 1938, when discussions on establishing a theatrical institution in Biswanath Chariali gathered momentum. A public meeting was convened at the residence of Amritlal Barua under the chairmanship of Yagneswar Borthakur, where it was unanimously resolved to establish a theatre organisation alongside the annual Durga Puja.

In its early years, the Durga Puja was organised under the Sarbajanin Puja Committee in front of a double-roofed structure within the weekly market premises. However, the local board later objected to organising religious festivities and theatrical productions within the market complex, forcing the organisers to search for a new venue.

Efforts eventually led to the selection of the present location in the heart of Biswanath Chariali. Since then, the Durga Utsav has been organised at the same venue under a public committee representing people from all sections of society, irrespective of caste or creed, in collaboration with members of the Binapani Natya Samaj.

Recognised as the oldest Durga Puja in the Biswanath region, the festival enjoys immense historical and cultural significance.

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