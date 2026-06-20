Assam: Bird and biodiversity awareness programmes held in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As part of the observance of World Environment Day, NGO Bishranghar conducted the second phase of its school awareness programmes on the birds and biodiversity of Assam and Northeast India at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School and Morongi Dinanath High School. The programme aimed to introduce students to the rich avian diversity of the region and highlight the importance of conserving rare and endangered bird species found in Assam and Northeast India. The sessions were led by noted birdwatcher and professional bird guide Firoz Hussain, who shared his extensive field experiences and insights into the remarkable birdlife of the region.

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