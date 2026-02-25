Nature camp held at Shankargola highlights biodiversity awareness and conservation efforts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A two-day nature camp organized by the Eco Club of Abhayapuri College under the Environmental Education Programme implemented by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council was held on February 21 and 22 at Shankargola village under Boitamari revenue circle in Bongaigaon district. The camp focused on Dalani Beel and Bhairav Pahar reserve forest and saw participation of 44 students and 11 teachers from 11 educational institutions of the district.

The camp was inaugurated by Dr Hillol Jyoti Singha, Professor of Zoology at Bodoland University. Distinguished guests included Khanindra Kalita, Divisional Forest Officer of Aie Valley Forest Division, and Dr Rafiqul Awal, retired Professor of Texas Tech University, USA. Also present were Principal-in-Charge of Abhayapuri College Pranjit Kalita, associate professors Jagannath Das and Abhijit Barman, along with other faculty members.

Dr Hillol Jyoti Singha delivered the first expert lecture on the origin of the Shankargola Nature Conservation Movement and encouraged students to work for environmental protection. Students later visited Dalani Beel for observation of local and migratory birds and identification of aquatic plants. In the evening, Dr Dilip Kumar Roy, Professor of Botany at Birjhora Mahavidyalaya, Bongaigaon, delivered a lecture on plant identification, nomenclature and specimen preparation, and spoke about plant species discovered and named by him.

On the second day, after morning physical exercise, students visited Bhairav Pahar Reserve Forest in three groups for nature observation. An expert lecture was delivered by Saurav Bhattacharyya, Professor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalaya, who discussed plant-animal interrelationship and conservation. A writing and speech session was also organized for students to share their experiences.

The valedictory session was attended by Dr Rajesh Tiwari, Associate Professor of Abhayapuri College, who spoke on the importance of nature conservation. Nature lover and social worker Bamuni Rabha of Shankargola village also addressed the gathering. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Ashok Kumar Das, Coordinator of the Eco Club of Abhayapuri College and camp in-charge.

