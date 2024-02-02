Assam: Five trainees of the MRSD NGO of Udalguri district brought laurels to Udalguri district

TANGLA: Five trainees of the MRSD NGO of Udalguri district brought laurels to the Udalguri district as they were qualified and selected for the Stenography Grade III and Grade IV posts under the Gauhati High court the results of which were declared on January 30. This was stated by Chairman of MRSD NGO of Udalguri, Milan Das on Thursday.

Among the successful candidates, Pallavi Medhi was placed in fourth rank, Mridul Das seventh, Bhaskar Das in 52nd, Manash Jyoti Deka in 60th and Pallavi Das in 67th rank. A total of 20 trainees of Stenography from the NGO appeared in the Grade III and Grade IV examinations respectively and 17 of them passed the preliminary round while three trainees were successful in the Grade II examinations held in December which were conducted by the Gauhati High court recently.

