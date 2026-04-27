Assam: Biswanath Chariali Press Club to celebrate year-long diamond jubilee

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A special general meeting of the Biswanath Chariali Press Club was held on Sunday at the conference hall of Bina Pani Natya Samaj located in Biswanath Chariali town. Presided over by Pulok Hazarika, president of Biswanath Chariali Press Club, the meeting was addressed by general secretary Amir Khan, who explained the objectives.

Advisors Niranjan Hazarika, Ratan Bhuyan, Ajit Das, Golam Rasol Ali, Hiranya Borthakur, Jayanta Baruah, Bedabrata Upadhyay, etc. suggest strengthening the organization by following the principles of the Press Club. The members of the Press Club also reviewed the measures to be taken to observe the upcoming year-long Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Club. The meeting decided to form a strong celebration committee in this respect with the cooperation of other social organisations of Biswanath Chariali.

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