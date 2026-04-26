Memorial meet held in Biswanath Chariali to honour journalist Nitya Bora

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A memorial meet was held on Saturday at Biswanath Chariali to pay rich tributes to Nitya Bora, eminent journalist and critic. The meeting was presided over by Rana Prasad Hazarika, retired Professor of Biswanath College, while retired Professor and President of Biswanath Chariali Xahitya Xabha, Kshira Kalita, explained the objectives.

The speakers at the event spoke of the eminent critic's commitment to the nation and described his demise as a great loss to the world of news. The meet expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

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