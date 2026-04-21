Diamond jubilee celebrations begin at Khanakhokora Higher Secondary School in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Khanakhokora Higher Secondary School, one of the premier educational institutions in greater Gaurisagar and Dikhowmukh area in Sivasagar district, established in 1961 on the banks of the historic Khanakhokora pond, completed 66 glorious years.

On Sunday, the yearlong diamond jubilee programme of the school started with the plantation of Nahar saplings by the first batch of students and retired teachers Phuleswar Dutta and Cheniram Bora.

Thereafter, the flag of the diamond jubilee event was hoisted by Khireswar Neog, the President of the Diamond Jubilee Celebration Committee, while the flag of the school was hoisted by the Principal, Hiren Kumar Neog.

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