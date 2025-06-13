Assam: Biswanath District Health Society Holds Training on Snakebites Treatment

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The District Health Society of Biswanath district successfully conducted a special training on the treatment of snakebites recently. Dr Surjit Giri, an internationally renowned snake bite treatment expert, gave training on how to take steps to efficiently control unwanted incidents of snakebites in the district. Participating as the resource person, Dr Giri, an anaesthesiologist at Dimou Model Hospital, dwelt at length on how to treat a patient during snakebite, what steps to take and how to detoxify the victim efficiently. The event was attended by Dr Jogen Chandra Bey, Joint Director of Health Services, Biswanath District, Dr Eliza Deka, District Surveillance Officer, government doctors, tea plantation doctors, and doctors of Borgang Catholic Hospital.

