Assam: Biswanath DRSC orders immediate road safety steps at high-risk Lehugaon Junction

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A review meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Biswanath, was held in the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Biswanath, on Tuesday, under the chairmanship of Karabi Saikia Karan, District Commissioner cum Chairman of DRSC, Biswanath. The chairman discussed the safety concerns at Lehugaon Junction or Intersection, considering the potential risks posed to road users and the local public. She also emphasised the need for immediate intervention at the location and directed that suitable short-term road safety measures be explored and implemented without delay. The committee discussed the feasibility of adopting a permanent engineering solution for the intersection to ensure safe and efficient movement of traffic.

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