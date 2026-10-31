Rs 5.34-Crore ITC Fraud Allegation: Assam GST Probes Guwahati Firm Bhagya Traders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: The GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit, Assam, has been investigating M/S Bhagya Traders, a government works contractor based at Last Gate in Dispur, since October 29, following allegations that the firm fraudulently availed Input Tax Credit (ITC) through fake taxpayers.

Preliminary findings suggest that the firm, registered in the name of Bandita Kalita, had allegedly availed fake ITC worth approximately Rs 5.34 crore from as many as 20 suspected fake taxpayers.

The firm executes government works contracts for various departments and agencies, including the Railways, the Public Works Department (PWD), the Water Resources Department and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Although the business is registered in Bandita Kalita's name, her husband, Deben Kalita, reportedly looks after its day-to-day operations.

During the investigation, officials reportedly found that the firm had availed ITC from Trishna Barman and Hrishikesh Kalita, who were earlier arrested by the GST Department in connection with a fake ITC racket. Investigators are now examining the firm's alleged financial transactions and its links with other suspected fake taxpayers.

Sources indicated that Bandita Kalita had allegedly been meeting her tax liabilities by using fraudulent ITC instead of legitimate tax credits. The proprietor has been summoned by the investigating authorities to appear and cooperate with the investigation.

Preliminary findings have also pointed to the alleged involvement of chartered accountant Akash Kalyani in the fake ITC racket. His suspected role in facilitating the transactions is also likely to come under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

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