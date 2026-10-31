Assam: Dibrugarh Earns Surakshit District Status Under NACO’s HIV Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district has achieved a significant milestone under the National AIDS Control Programme by attaining Surakshit District status, becoming the first among Assam's six identified high-priority districts to achieve all three targets under the 95-95-95 framework, as reflected on the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) Dashboard of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). The Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) is an operational framework launched by NACO to accelerate India's efforts towards ending HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. The achievement underscores Dibrugarh's progress in strengthening HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and care services.

The 95-95-95 targets, a key benchmark in the global HIV response, envisage that 95 per cent of all people living with HIV know their HIV status; 95 per cent of those diagnosed with HIV receive antiretroviral therapy (ART); and 95 per cent of those receiving treatment achieve viral suppression. Achieving all three targets represents substantial progress in reducing HIV transmission and improving the quality of life of people living with HIV.

Also Read: AAU Launches Fourth Phase of Mega Mustard Cultivation Project in Nagaon