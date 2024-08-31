Assam: Husband Severely Injures Wife in Fit of Fury Over Infidelity Suspicions in Jamalpur, Dholai

Silchar: Suspecting infidelity, a husband chopped off his wife’s two hands in a feat of fury. The bizarre incident happened at Jamalpur in Dholai. The wife, Rubi Begum was sent to Guwahati Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. The husband identified as Rafiquddin had fled away after committing the heinous crime. Though Rubi’s family had not yet filed any complaint, the police had begun search operation to trace Rafiq.

Locals said, Rafiq, a day labourer regularly visited Bengaluru for his job. Whenever he returns, he used to misbehave and even beat his wife suspecting her of having extramarital relation. Rafiquddin married Rubi Begum six years back and they had three children. On Thursday night after a heated argument, Rafiq attacked Rubi with a sharp weapon injuring one of her eyes. As she was unable to shield herself, Rafiq then chopped off Rubi’s two hands. She was rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital and as her condition was critical and required specialised surgical intervention, Rubi was sent to GMC.

Also Read: Assam: Two Women Die in Road Accident on NH 15 at Pipira Dokan During Morning Stroll

Also watch: