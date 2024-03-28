Trinamool Congress to combat fascism and communalism of ruling party: Ripun Borah

LAKHIMPUR: Assam chapter of Trinamool Congress president Ripun Borah said that the MPs of the party would combat the alleged fascism and communalism patronized by BJP after the ensuing Lok Sabha poll. He said so while addressing a press conference convened at North Lakhimpur Press Club.

“You are all aware that in current situation, the Trinamool Congress, led by irrepressible leader and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has formed a strong resistance against the fascist BJP in the interest of the people. The Assam Trinamool Congress (ATC) has also become the voice of people by playing a strong role of opposition in State at present. At this backdrop, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has contested the Lok Sabha constituencies of Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Silchar with the blessings of the people in the interest of protecting the Constitution, democracy and constitutional rights of the people”, Ripun Borah said while addressing the media person.

In the same press conference, the Assam chapter of the TMC released the party’s manifesto regarding the Lok Sabha Election-2024. “Our MPs are committed to play an uncompromising role in the parliament for the protection of democracy, the Constitution, freedom of speech of the people and constitutional institutions. They are also committed to ensure trust, security and brotherhood against extreme communalism, hatred and enmity. We will also take a strong stance inside and outside the House against the Centre’s neglect and step-motherly attitude towards Assam,” Ripun Borah asserted after releasing the party’s manifesto.

According to the manifesto, TMC MPs will fight to repeal Citizenship Amendment Act, for the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme and re-implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, drastic change in the industrial policy in Assam, permanent resolution to the burning issues of Assam, empowerment of women, strengthening of the development councils, grant of tribal status of the six ethnic communities of the State etc.

In the same press conference, the brochure of the 9 commitments of Ghana Kanta Chutiya, the TMC candidate for 12 Lakhimpur HPC was also released. While addressing the media persons, Ghana Kanta Chutiya said that he would play a strong role for the security of riverine people from the apprehended catastrophe to be caused by Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, mitigation of flood and erosion problem in Lakhimpur HPC, enhancement of communication, empowerment of women and youths, development of medical, pure drinking water facilities etc. Ripun Borah further said, “We will fight for the interest of the country. Let us all unite in this great struggle launched by the Trinamool Congress and fight against the communal and undemocratic forces in the country.”

