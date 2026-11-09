Assam BJP extends greetings to LK Advani on his centenary birthday year

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the centenary birthday year of Lal Krishna Advani, the patriarch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), veteran politician and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, the state BJP has extended its heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the veteran leader.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia said that Advani's contribution to the rise of the BJP and the propagation of nationalist thought and consciousness remains unparalleled. He observed that Advani's life, dedicated to the service of the motherland, and his ideals continue to serve as an enduring source of inspiration for every party karyakarta. Through his nationalist convictions, ideological commitment, organisational acumen and unwavering spirit of service to the nation, Advani has carved out a distinctive place for himself in the annals of Indian political history. His contribution to the founding, expansion and consolidation of the organisational foundations of the BJP will remain indelible, Saikia said.

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