Manipur releases Rs 5.88 crore for 58,863 displaced people ahead of festivals

IMPHAL: The Manipur government released Rs 5.88 crore in financial assistance to 58,863 internally displaced persons (IDPs) ahead of Diwali and Ningol Chakouba, providing Rs 1,000 to each eligible beneficiary.

The total amount of Rs 5,88,63,000 was released from the State Emergency Fund and transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on November 8. The funds were sent through the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system to the designated bank accounts of Deputy Commissioners in 10 districts - Imphal West, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Thoubal, Ukhrul, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Tengnoupal, Jiribam and Bishnupur.The Deputy Commissioners were directed to complete the necessary verification and ensure that the assistance reached eligible beneficiaries on time.Members of the internally displaced community expressed gratitude to the state government, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, for extending the support during the festive season.

Meanwhile, Khemchand Singh extended Diwali greetings to the people of Manipur, wishing them happiness, good health and renewed hope. He expressed hope that the festival would bring peace and positivity to households across the state and urged people to renew their commitment to peace, progress and prosperity. (Agencies)

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