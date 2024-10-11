Tripura CM Manik Saha Credits PM Modi for Haryana Election Success

AGARTALA: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic win in the Haryana Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday attributed the party’s victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the triumph was made possible solely because of him.

“I believe that the results in Haryana have been achieved due to PM Narendra Modi. I thank the people of Haryana and PM Modi. We have also had good results in Jammu and Kashmir. This is our third win in Haryana, and it has been possible only because of PM Modi,” said Saha.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s victory in Haryana, calling it a “miracle of PM Modi’s leadership.”

Anupriya Patel highlighted BJP’s consecutive victories in Haryana and said, “The BJP has achieved a hat-trick in Haryana, and for the first time in the state’s history, a party has come to power for three consecutive terms. This is a testament to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, his policies aimed at the welfare of the poor, social justice, and development. This victory belongs to him.” The BJP is set to form the government for the third consecutive time in Haryana after securing 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The party also won 29 out of the 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant increase of four seats compared to the last assembly elections. (ANI)

