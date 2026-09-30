Assam BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi backs SIR of electoral rolls

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Assam BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi on Monday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and criticised opposition parties for questioning the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP's Bajali district office, Medhi said that opposition parties have repeatedly questioned the Election Commission after facing electoral defeats. He alleged that the criticism reflects 'frustration' within the opposition camp. Reacting to a recent Indian Express report on alleged differences within the Election Commission, Medhi termed the report 'fake news.'

On Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Medhi alleged that some opposition leaders question their credibility after losing elections but do not raise similar concerns when they win. He also pointed out that EVMs were introduced in India during a Congress-led government.

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