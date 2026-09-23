Assam: BJP supporters protest against Laharighat MLA Asif Nazer over slow development

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: More than a thousand supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest against 52 No. Laharighat Assembly constituency MLA Dr Asif Nazer, alleging dissatisfaction over the pace of development works in the constituency.

The protesters gathered in front of a hotel at Nagabandha in Laharighat, where the MLA was present, and accused him of ignoring public grievances and failing to address their demands.

Raising slogans of 'Asif Nazer Go Back,' the protesters expressed their anger and demanded accountability from the legislator over various local issues.

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