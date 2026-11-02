Assam: BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' Padayatra Draws Over 20,000 Participants in Morigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: With the slogan “Ganatantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao”, the BJP state committee organised a padayatra across the town on Saturday. State president Dilip Saikia, Minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Ramakanta Deuri took part in the rally.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Saikia said the BJP state committee had organised the padayatra to drive out forces allegedly trying to create anarchy and undermine democracy. He added that more than 20,000 people participated in the programme. The rally started from Basanaghat and proceeded through different parts of the town.

Earlier, the rally was attended by Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, the district president and secretary, and executive members of the state committee.

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