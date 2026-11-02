Assam: Panchgram Police Station Officially Transferred to Cachar District

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Panchgram Police Station has officially been transferred from Hailakandi district to Cachar district. The formal handover process was completed today in the presence of senior police officials from both districts.

Marking the inauguration of the new administrative setup, Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Pratim Das cut the ribbon to formally commence administrative operations at Panchgram Police Station. Senior police officers from both Cachar and Hailakandi districts attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Cachar SP announced plans to bring several villages in the Salchapra area under the jurisdiction of Panchgram Police Station in the coming days, which may lead to changes in the police station’s territorial boundaries.

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