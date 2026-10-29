Assam: Senior BJP Leader Liton Chakraborty Passes Away

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Senior BJP leader and former council member Liton Chakraborty passed away at GNRC Hospital on Wednesday morning at around 8 am. He was 67.

Chakraborty was serving as Vice-President of the Dima Hasao district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was also an adviser to the Dima Hasao District Committee of Bangali Parishad Assam.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the political and social circles of Dima Hasao. A senior figure in district-level politics, Chakraborty had been associated with the BJP's organisational activities in the district and maintained close ties with Bangali Parishad Assam in his capacity as an adviser.

His death has come as a deep loss to members of both organisations, party workers, associates, and well-wishers who knew him.

The passing of Chakraborty has left a void in the district's political and social landscape, with his associates and supporters mourning the loss of a senior public figure.

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