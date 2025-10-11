Assam BJP’s two-day executive meeting kicks off in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The two-day Assam BJP’s executive meeting began on Thursday morning at the newly-constructed multipurpose hall near the Police Reserve in Dibrugarh.

The event is being held along with the party’s extended executive committee meeting, core committee meeting, and a special session to discuss key organizational and electoral matters, including the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council election.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined the proceedings in the evening, while Assam BJP State President Dilip Saikia, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, State In-charge Harish Dwivedi, and State Organizing Secretary GR Rabindra Raju were present from the beginning of the daylong deliberations.

The sessions are expected to review the prevailing political situation in the state, assess the party’s performance in the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, and chalk out the strategy for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the meeting coincided with a significant political development, as former Union Minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain, along with several other members, resigned from the party earlier on Thursday. Gohain stated that he decided to step down as the party had allegedly ‘failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam and betrayed the indigenous communities.’

The party leadership is expected to discuss the resignations and their possible political implications during the course of the two-day session.

