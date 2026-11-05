Assam: BKWAC chairman Anil Basumatary inaugurates Bathou Sibishali

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chairman of the Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Anil Basumatary, on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built Bathou Sibishali at Gwjwnpur village in the Tirap tribal belt near the Arunachal border.

Talking to The Sentinel, BKWAC Chairman Anil Basumatary said that the Bathou Sibishali was constructed with the financial support of the BKWAC. He said that the new Bathou Sibishali at Gwjwnpur will be a common platform for the Bodo people of the Tirap tribal belt to practice Bathouism and preserve the religious identity of the Bodos and its philosophy. He also said that Bathou was not just a religion but the identity, culture, and philosophy of the Bodos to live in harmony with nature.

Also Read: Assam: Nature Enthusiasts Urge Reserve Forest Status for Deopahar and Kaliyani Amid Ecological Concerns