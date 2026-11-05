Assam: Nature Enthusiasts Urge Reserve Forest Status for Deopahar and Kaliyani Amid Ecological Concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Deopahar and Kaliyani forest areas, located near Numaligarh Refinery, are not merely stretches of green land. These forests serve as habitats for wildlife, repositories of biodiversity, and vital natural resources that help maintain the ecological balance of the region. They are also immensely important as green belts surrounding the refinery. However, nature lovers have expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to grant these two forest areas the status of reserve forests so far.

Meanwhile, allegations have emerged of illegal sand mining in the Kaliyani and Daigrong rivers, which are reportedly situated within the non-development zone of Numaligarh Refinery. Large pits have allegedly been created by excavating the riverbeds and banks, posing a serious threat to the natural ecosystem and aquatic life of both rivers.

Wild elephants regularly visit these rivers to drink water. However, the large pits created by sand mining and the resulting changes in the river environment are reportedly obstructing the natural movement of wildlife.

Concern over water scarcity has already been growing in various parts of Golaghat district.

Nature-conscious citizens have called for the Deopahar and Kaliyani forest areas to be declared reserve forests, a proper investigation into allegations of sand mining in the Kaliyani and Daigrong rivers, an immediate halt to illegal mining and restoration of the rivers’ natural ecosystems.

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