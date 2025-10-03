‘Mohilary a true guardian of the Bodos’, Says BKWAC Chairman Anil Basumatary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Chairman of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC), Anil Basumatary, on Thursday extended his congratulations to BPF President Hagrama Mohilary for his strong comeback to BTC with 28 seats and said that Mohilary was a true guardian of the Bodos. Basumatary said, “We are blessed to have a leader who stands as a guardian of our Bodo community, who can lead our dreams and take us on the path of peace, unity, and development.” He added that the Bodo people, both within the BTC and those residing outside the BTC area, feel proud to have Mohilary as a true guardian and guiding force for the community’s hopes, aspirations, and progress. Meanwhile, the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the Hagrama Mohilary-led new BTC government to be held on October 5 at BTC Secretariat field in Kokrajhar is going on in full swing. The Jwhwlao Dwimalu road from Karigaon to Kokrajhar town is being cleaned and painting of the divider is going on besides putting up of welcome hoardings at different places.

