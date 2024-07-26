Assam's Charaideo Maidam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List As 'Cultural Property'

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam's Charaideo Maidam has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category of Cultural Property.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged it as an incredible achievement for the state and took to X to express his delight over this recognition.

"The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property This is a great win for Assam’s. Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam," the Assam CM posted on X.