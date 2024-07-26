Assam's Charaideo Maidam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List As 'Cultural Property'

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam's Charaideo Maidam has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage list under the category of Cultural Property.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged it as an incredible achievement for the state and took to X to express his delight over this recognition.
"The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property This is a great win for Assam’s. Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam," the Assam CM posted on X.
Earlier, the inclusion of Assam's 'Moidams' on the UNESCO World Heritage List had been recommended by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).
The 'Moidams' are unique burial mounds characterized by pyramid-like structures and these magnificent structures dates back to the Tai-Ahom dynasty, holding profound historical and cultural significance.
Janhwij Sharma of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) confirmed that 'Moidams' fulfilled the necessary criteria for a UNESCO heritage tag.
‘Moidams’, used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty, are vaulted chambers (chow-chali), often double-storied, that have an arched passage for entry. Layers of bricks and earth are laid atop the hemispherical mud mounds
According to the UNESCO website, the base of the mound is supported by a polygonal toe-wall and an arched gateway on the west.
It is worth noting that the 'Moidams' has become the first cultural site from India's northeastern region to acclaim this honour.
This inclusion enhances the recognition of the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage and also underscores the historical significance of northeastern region and need to preserve its unique cultural landmarks.
The recognition of the 'Moidams' could pave the way for more cultural sites from India's northeast to gain international acclaim and protection.
