Assam: Guru Nanak Jayanti observed in Dibrugarh

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The 555th Guru Nanak Jayanti was observed at Dibrugarh Gurudwara on Friday with prayers and kirtan.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited Dibrugarh Gurudwara on Friday and took blessings from the Babaji.

The celebrations kick-started with a recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib. After completing the recitation of the Granth, Kirtan hymns were chanted.

A kirtan group led by Sardar Ranjit Singh came from Amritsar to perform Kirtan in Dibrugarh Gurudwara. “Our programme spanned three days. Today, we are observing Prakash Ustav, and thousands of people have gathered here for langar. People of all faiths have come to seek the blessings of Babaji,” said Rupa Rani Kaur, joint secretary of Dibrugarh Gurudwara.

The Dibrugarh Gurdwara, established in 1919, serves as a beacon of Sikhism in the region, fostering a deep connection between the community and its spiritual roots. Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated annually, serves as a powerful reminder of Guru Nanak’s teachings of love, compassion, and universal unity.

