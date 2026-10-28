Assam: Bo-Chang International Theatre Festival to Begin in Tinsukia on October 31

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TINSUKIA: The Bo-Chang International Theatre Festival (BCITF) 2026 is all set to transform Bodousa Senior Secondary School at Makum in Tinsukia district into a vibrant centre of global performing arts from October 31 to November 2.

Organised jointly by the Bodousa Foundation and AANK_A Creative Line, the three-day festival will bring together acclaimed theatre groups from India, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Poland. The event aims to celebrate humanity through the universal language of theatre, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience diverse theatrical traditions from across the world.

The festival will open on October 31 with two productions from Sri Lanka, beginning at 6:30 pm. The second day, November 1, will feature an American solo performance, Sri Lanka’s Giri Devi, and India’s Daopn. The festival will conclude on November 2 with the Polish production Kontrabasista (The Double Bass), presented by Teatr Maska.

Apart from the stage performances, the festival will also host a two-day Physical Theatre Workshop on November 1 and 2. Limited to 30 participants, the workshop will be conducted by theatre practitioners and facilitators from India, Sri Lanka, the United States, and Poland, providing aspiring performers with an opportunity to learn from internationally renowned artistes.

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