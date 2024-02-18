Assam: Bodies of teenage couple recovered from Choraikholo GaroTila area in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: In a shocking incident, bodies of a teenage couple were recovered from Choraikholo GaroTila area inside Chakrachila Wildlife Sanctuary in Kokrajhar district on Saturday morning. According to police, the two were missing since February 14, following which the family members of the girl filed a missing compliant at Kokrajhar police station. The girl, Kushi Sharma, was a student of class 11 while the boy, Rahul Roy, failed in class 10 examination last year.

Local people said, they saw the lifeless bodies of the couple and informed the police. Three mobiles were recovered from the spot. Further investigation is on.

Also Read: Assam: Tributes paid to leaders associated with movement on demand of new railway from New Moinaguri-Jogighopa in western Assam

Also Watch: