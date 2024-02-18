Assam: Tributes paid to leaders associated with movement on demand of new railway from New Moinaguri-Jogighopa in western Assam

DHUBRI: Leaders associated with movement on the demand of new railway from New Moinaguri-Jogighopa in the western Assam were paid rich tributes on the first day of running train on the newly-laid railway track by Dhubri Railway Users’ Association at Gauripur Railway Junction on Friday night.

The leaders cutting across the party lines led the movement in 90s and got this railway project sanctioned. They were CPM leader from North Bengal, Chandi Paul, former CPI legislator from Dhubri district, Giasuddin Ahmed, AGP leader of Dhubri, Tazmul Haque, former CPI legislator, Allauddin Sarkar from Golokganj of Dhubri district, Congress (I) leader from Dhubri, Parshuram Dubey, RSP leader from Dhubri, Paritosh Chanda, social worker of Dhubri and CPM leader, Bibek Mitra

Frontal leaders of Dhubri Railway Users’ Association, senior advocate, N.I.Choudhury, SUCI leader, Azhar Hussain, AGP leaders, Biswajit Kalita, Amal Kumar Saha, secretary of Dhubri Railway Users’ Association, Hasan Ali Sheikh and host of people paid rich tributes to the leaders and remembered their contributions.

Speakers while addressing the meeting in memory of leaders said that undoubtedly this was a moment of happiness and joy for the people of Dhubri district as first train had already started running on this new track from Kamakhya and would arrive at Gauripur Railway Junction late this night.

“But at this joyous and historic moment, they shouldn’t forget the contributions of those who were associated with movement of New Moinaguri-Jogighopa Railway Demand committee since 1996, but eight prominent leaders passed away in the passage of time. So today we arranged this meeting here to remember them and their contribution leading to the opening of new railway track,” they said.

On the other hand, People of Chapor town of Dhubri district staged demonstration at the Chapar Railway Station demanding stoppage of Kamakhya- Anand Vihar (New Delhi) at Chapor on Friday. This is first long distance passenger Superfast train which will run on the newly-laid track from Gauripur, Bilasipara via Abhayapuri. Nearly 500 hundred people took out the procession under the leadership of Chapor Rail Passengers’ Association. They handed over a memorandum to the Station Master addressed to the General Manager of NF Railway, Maligaon.

