Assam: Bodo students demand full implementation of 2020 Peace Accord

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The streets of Dudhnai in Goalpara district turned into a sea of protest on Wednesday as the Goalpara district committee of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), along with several allied Bodo organizations, staged a massive demonstration demanding the immediate implementation of every clause of the historic Bodo Peace Accord signed on January 27, 2020.

The protesters urged the government to transfer 312 Bodo-majority villages of Goalpara and South Kamrup districts, now under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, to the proposed Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC). They also pressed for early elections to the council. In a strong plea to the state authorities, the students’ body demanded swift recruitment of Bodo-medium teachers to fill existing vacancies in Bodo-medium schools. They further called for a provincialization process of these schools to be completed at the earliest, ensuring better educational stability for the community.

The agitators warned that if the state government failed to address the long-pending issues of the Bodo people promptly, they would give a befitting political reply in the upcoming 2026 elections. Simultaneously, the Bodo Students Union in Boko also took out a protest march and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through the Additional Co-District Officer of Boko-Chaygaon, Raben Deuri.

