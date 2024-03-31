Assam: ‘Bodofa spearheaded democratic movement to secure Bodo community’

LAKHIMPUR: The United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) has extended warm greetings to the students of the State in connection with the “Students’ Day” (Chatra Divas) to be celebrated on Sunday on the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. The organization also hailed the Government of Assam for its initiative taken to celebrate the “Students’ Day” across the State on the birthday of the great Bodo leader to pay him rich tribute.

“The Government of Assam, led by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken remarkable steps to observe the “Students Day” on the birthday of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, starting from the last year. It is indeed an admirable initiative and by this way due honour is paid to his tremendous contributions. It will disseminate the message of harmony in the society,” UBPO president Manuranjan Basumatary said in a press statement while thanking the Government of Assam for the initiative.

Notably, the Government of Assam, this year too, has already requested all educational institutions of the State to observe “Chatra Divas” on March 31, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. This occasion is to be celebrated in honour of the great Bodo leaders and institutions are urged to offer a floral tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on the morning on March 31. Institutions have also been advised to organize cultural programmes, quiz, essay writing, and debate competitions among students on the theme of ‘Chatra Divas

Upendra Nath Brahma is fondly remembered and honoured as “Bodofa,” meaning “Father of Bodos. “The Bodofa title was conferred upon him in recognition of his advanced vision and leadership for his Bodo community. His birth anniversary (March 31) has now been celebrated as “Students Day” (Chatra Divas or Foraisa San in the Bodo language) in Assam since last year as per announcement made by the Government of Assam. The Bodo community, since the beginning, celebrated March 31 as Boro Students’ Day every year in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and other places.

In the statement, Manuranjan Basumatary further said, “Late Bodofa was born on March 31, 1956 in the Boragari village of Dotma in Kokrajhar. He was named the president of Goalpara ABSU in 1978 and vice-resident and then president of central ABSU in 1981 and 1986, respectively. He was an M.Sc in Physics, Income Tax Inspector, and Science Teacher. He was known for his “Non-Violent Bodoland Movement” and the famous slogan “Live and Let Live.”

“Bodofa spearheaded a democratic movement to secure the future of Bodo community people which are neglected, deprived of their constitutional rights despite being the ‘Son of Soil’. This efficient, far-sighted Bodo leader maintained a cordial relationship with the mainstream Assamese people and started the non-violent movement against the government to secure the Bodo people and for their academic, social, cultural and political amelioration. The Bodo community unanimously supported his aims and objective and philosophy. His movement was not against any other communities but for the achievement of due respect and justified rights to the deprived community from the government,” UBPO president said in the statement.

Notably, UBPO and its regional and branch committees will also organize public programmes on Sunday at different places of the State to pay rich tribute to the Bodofa and to observe the event to commemorate his noble contribution to the Bodo community and mankind.

