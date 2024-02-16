Assam: Bodoland Sports Meet begins at Kokrajhar SAI-STC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 2nd Bodoland Sports Meet and 13th Bodoland Indigenous Sports Meet, 2024 got underway from Thursday at SAI-STC, Kanthalguri, Kokrajhar. The mega sports meet was opened by the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro where athletic, archery, football, kabbadi, Indigenous games are being held. Organized by the department of Sports, BTC in association with Bodoland Indigenous Games Association (BIGA) the sports meet had given opportunity to Divyanganj to participate in the mega sports meet.

In his speech, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said the 2nd Bodoland Sports Meet and 13th Bodoland Indigenous Sports meet, 2024 said the government of BTR has taken up various inspiring programmes for promoting Sports. The Bodoland Sports meet is one of such programmes to give a platform for the sporting talents, he said adding that the Indigenous Games was also being given importance for the protection and preservation. He hailed the department of Sports for giving opportunity to the persons with disabilities in the Bodoland Sports meet. He also said the department of Sports will set up sports infrastructure for Divyanganj in BTC and also said six sports academies are going to be set up.

Boro said a football stadium was coming up in Kokrajhar to host important football tournaments which has successful record of holding National Santosh Trophy, Durand Cup, Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League etc. The council government has decided to develop the sporting infrastructures and going to construct stadium in every district and sub divisional headquarters. He further said, “Sports brings peace, unity and brotherhood among all sections.”

BTC EM of Sports and Youth Welfare Daobaisa Boro said the Bodoland Sports Meet was organized by the department in association with the Bodoland Indigenous Games Association (BIGA) to explore the sporting talents in every discipline. He said around 1600 participants took part in the Bodoland Sports meet in different discipline. He also said the Bodo Indigenous Games and game of Divyanganj was given due importance.

As part of the programme, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro paid homage to Bodofa UN Brahma and founder of BIGA Ayung Chanakya Brahma while flags of Sports districts were hoisted by the presidents of respective district committees. The inaugural function was also attended by secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC Ditakananda Hazarika, joint secretary Phami Brahma, secretary of Assam Football Association Dr. Sangrang Brahma, Director (i/c) of SAI-STC Pradip Kr Brahma, CHD of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC Swmdwn Mashahary and others.

