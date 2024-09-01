National Seminar on Bodo Elements in Indian Toponymy Held at Bodoland University, Scholars and Dignitaries Pay Tribute to Bodo Heritage

KOKRAJHAR: A national seminar on “The Bodo elements in Indian toponymy was held at Nileswar Brahma Auditorium hall, Bodoland University (BU) on Saturday where eminent scholars, litterateurs and historians from Assam and West Bengal took part.

The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro along with Rajay Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Registrar of BU Dr. Subung Basumatary, noted historian of West Bengal Hira Charan Narzinary and other dignitaries paid floral tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma and prominent writer Lt. Sunithi kr. Chatterjee, who contributed in scholarly writings in Boro language, literature and culture) on the occasion of the inaugural function of the “National seminar on the Bodo elements in Indian toponymy : In search of glory in the mainstream civilization of India (Bharat Varsh), which is being jointly organized by the Centre for Bodo Studies, Bodoland University and Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) at Bodoland University. CEM Boro also offered prayers and paid floral tribute for the success of the seminar.

Boro said the national seminar will delve into ancient and immense influence that the Bodo culture had on the mainstream civilization and glory of Bharat. He extended his best wishes to the organizers for an engaging and informative event.

