Obituary Professor Nijamuddin Ahmed

Nijamuddin Ahmed, a retired professor, Department of Geography of Nowgong Girls’ College, breathed his last at a private hospital in Guwahati on Sunday night after a brief illness. He was 62 years of age.

Born in 1961 at Hanhchora in Morigaon district, Nijamuddin Ahmed joined in Nowgong Girls’ College as an assistant professor in 1989 and retired in 2021 after 33 years of services.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives. His demise was mourned by several local organizations, students as well as college teachers’ fraternity of various colleges of Nagaon and outside the district. His mortal remains was brought to Nowgong Girls’ College premises on Monday where the teaching staff of the college as well as other educational institutions, noted educationist and other dignitaries of the district and students paid their last tribute to him.

