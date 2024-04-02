Kumar Bhaskar Varma University of Sanskrit and Ancient Studies shines at Inter-University National Youth Festival

Nalbari: Participating in the 37th Inter University National Youth Festival “Hunar2024” organized by the Association of Indian University, Delhi at the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, Punjab, the team of Kumar Bhaskar Varma University of Sanskrit and Ancient Studies (KBVSASU), Nalbari has made the State proud by winning the first prize in the ‘Cultural Procession’ competition. The team showcased the life of Lord Krishna and his divinity as depicted in the literature of Srimanta Sankardeva. The 13-member team led by Associate Professor Dr Ajit Bharali and Assistant Professor Dr Arpana Ramchiyari participated in several categories and bagged the third prize in the ‘Mehendi Drawing’ competition too.

A total 120 universities across India participated in this 37th inter-University Youth Festival. University Vice Chancellor Prof Prahlad R Joshi congratulated everyone for this success and gave special credit to the students and faculty members of the university. The spectacular success of the university students at the national level within such a short span of its establishment has made everyone in the district proud.

Also Read: Silchar: Voters’ awareness camp for upcoming parliamentary election conducted at Masimpur army camp

Also Watch: