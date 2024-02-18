Assam: DHSK College’s National Service Scheme unit secures 2nd place in Yuva Samvad- India@2047

DIBRUGARH: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of DHSK College has achieved a remarkable feat by securing the 2nd position in the esteemed Yuva Samvad- India@2047 competition on February 13. Held at Dibrugarh University and sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, this event serves as a platform to foster youth dialogue and innovative thinking, drawing participation from colleges nationwide. Recognized for its active engagement in community service and social initiatives, the NSS unit of DHSK College showcased exceptional creativity and commitment to social change during the competition.

Their innovative ideas set them apart from competitors, earning them well-deserved recognition. Yuva Samvad- India@2047 provides young individuals with an opportunity to exchange ideas, tackle pressing issues, and envision the future of India.

The success of DHSK College’s NSS unit underscores the institution’s dedication to nurturing academic excellence, social responsibility, and civic engagement among its students.

Dr. S.K. Saikia, Principal of DHSK College, expressed immense pride in the NSS unit’s achievement, praising the students for their dedication and hard work. This victory reflects the college’s commitment to fostering innovation and activism within its community.

As DHSK College celebrates this significant milestone, the NSS unit remains steadfast in its mission of service and social empowerment, serving as an inspiration for others to contribute to positive change.

Sivanath Chutia, Programme Officer, NSS Unit DHSK College informed our correspondent that a group of 10 students from DHSK College participated in the competition. This accomplishment stands as a testament to the passion and dedication of DHSK College’s NSS unit in making a meaningful impact on society.

