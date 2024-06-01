Assam: Body of Bitupan Rajbongshi recovered after 10 days from Barnadi Wildlife Sanctuary

Goreswar: A meritorious student, Bitupan Rajbangshi (25), son Mahin Rajbangshi of Singimari village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district was missing from May 20 and his decomposed body was recovered on Wednesday at Barnadi wildlife Sanctuary near Bogamati along Indo-Bhutan border.

After ten days police recovered his body on Wednesday afternoon from Bogamati in Barnadi wildlife Sanctuary at Indo- Bhutan border with the help of forest personnel and Bogamati Eco – tourism Society, a local NGO of Bogamati.

Sources said that Bitupan Rajbangshi went out from his resident to his B. Ed college at Rangiya in the morning at about 9am on May 20 as he was a student of Rangiya B. Ed college. When he did not return till evening, the family members contacted his many friends and relatives but could not find any clue of Bitupan while his family informed Goreswar police about the incident.

Accordingly, the police started their investigation and found his two wheeler motor cycle bearing Registration no ASB28 E 6902 in front of Bathou temple at Bogamati the next day.

The police, then started their operation in full swing and finally found the body yesterday in a decomposed state and informed Bitupan’s family for identification. The family members rushed to the spot and identified the body. The body had been sent to Mushalpur for post mortem and police investigation is on.

