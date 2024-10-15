Assam: Body of Escaped Morigaon Jail Convict Abdul Rashid Found in Dewaguri Beel

A correspondent

Morigaon: The body of Abdul Rashid, one of the five convicts who escaped from Morigaon District Jail in a movie style at midnight on Thursday, was found in Dewaguri Beel in Laharighat of Morigaon district on Monday morning. A fisherman while fishing in the water body saw a body floating in the water this morning and informed Laharighat police. The body was recovered from the water body by police and SDRF personnel. The body was identified as Abdul Rashid of Dewaguri village at Laharighat. The body of the escaped prisoner was recovered from the water and sent for post-mortem. Abdul Rashid, an escaped prisoner, may have committed suicide by plunging into the water while attempting to cross the lake to a safe spot or out of dread of being apprehended again, although the specific cause of his death is still unknown to the police.

Abdur Rashid of Dewaguri village of Laharighat was arrested on May 28 in a case registered by Laharighat police under a POCSO case no. 105/2024 and sent to jail through the police court. The other four accused are Saifuddin Ahmed, Ziarul Haque, Nur Islam and Mafidul Islam who are yet to be traced. Police are conducting a day and night search operation against them.

