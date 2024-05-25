Assam: Body recovered in Golaghat Municipality Board’s vegetable market

GOLAGHAT: A body was found in Golaghat Municipality Board’s vegetable market on Thursday morning. The body was found lying on the stairs of the vegetable market. The deceased has been identified as Gopal Chetri of Golaghat Mission Compound.

Gopal Chetri, a paint mechanic by profession, left home for work at 11 am on Wednesday. Gopal Chetri did not go home at night. His family called him several times but he did not answer. The victim’s body was found by locals in the morning and the family was informed. The incident was immediately reported to the police. The victim’s body was recovered from the scene and sent to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for postmortem. The incident has caused a stir in the Golaghat market area. The cause of Gopal’s death remains a mystery. Police have registered a case and are continuing investigation.

