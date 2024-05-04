Assam: Jamuguri police apprehended one rhino poacher

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a joint team of Jamuguri police and forest department managed to apprehend one Hanif Ali from Bharali Chapori area under Jamuguri police station on Thursday night and recovered a suspected rhino horn from his possession. It is to be mentioned here that two of his companions managed to escape from the site. The police team has apprehended Hanif Ali on the charges of rhino poaching. The forest department has taken him into their possession for further interrogation. He has earlier records of involvement in rhino poaching.

It is further pertaining to mention here that Jamuguri police had apprehended rhino poachers from Jamugurihat area earlier to this. He further added that it will be confirmed after lab test only. The conscious people have praised the initiative of Jamuguri police and the forest department as well.

Also Read: Prohibitory order on catching fish promulgated in Lakhimpur district

Also Watch: