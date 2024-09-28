Northeast Frontier Railway expands network, introduces new initiatives to boost tourism in Northeast

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) aims to promote tourism in the Northeast by expanding its network, improving travel safety, and introducing tourism-friendly train services.

According to the NFR, these efforts are designed to attract both domestic and international tourists to explore the rich cultural and natural beauty of the region.

“One of the key initiatives adopted by NFR towards promoting tourism is the introduction of tourist trains with Vistadome coaches,” stated NFR’s official press release. So far, five trains equipped with Vistadome coaches have been introduced in the Northeast. According to NFR, this has allowed passengers to enjoy scenic views while travelling to places like Haflong, Badarpur, Jorhat, Agartala, Naharlagun, and the Dooars area of North Bengal. The NFR also mentioned, “Narrow Gauge Vistadome coaches have also been introduced in the iconic joyride trains of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), a UNESCO World Heritage site, thereby adding feathers to its cap in ensuring an unforgettable experience.”

In addition to Vistadome coaches, NFR has launched ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains to showcase India’s cultural heritage and scenic landscapes. A 14-coach rake has been allotted for this purpose. To further enhance the experience for tourists, NFR has improved facilities at various stations by providing new retiring rooms, executive lounges, and rail coach restaurants.

Beyond station facilities, NFR has also developed a scenic tourist hub at the Brahmaputra riverfront near the Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh. This hub offers river cruises and features a floating restaurant. NFR is also connecting key tourist destinations by running special festival trains and offering block bookings for tourist groups.

Through these initiatives, NFR says they are committed to making the Northeast region more accessible and attractive for tourists. As NFR stated, “These efforts exemplify its dedication to making the Northeast region an accessible and attractive destination for tourists all across the world.” (ANI)

Also Read: Manas National Park reopens for eco-tourism season

Also Watch: