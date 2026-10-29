Assam News

Assam: Businessman Nagen Gogoi Passes Away at 72 in Guwahati

Businessman and contractor Nagen (Thanu) Gogoi of Badulipar died aged 72 while undergoing treatment in Guwahati, prompting condolences from local organisations.
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Nagen (Thanu) Gogoi, a well-known businessman and resident of Bahupathar village in Badulipar, Golaghat district, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. Gogoi had established himself as a successful businessman in the brick kiln industry and as a contractor.

He had been suffering from illness for some time and breathed his last at the age of 72 while undergoing treatment in Guwahati. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law, a daughter, and other relatives. Various organisations in Badulipar have expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

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