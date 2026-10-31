Silchar Municipal Corporation’s first meeting on November 5

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The state Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) has convened the first meeting of the Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on November 5. The notification was issued on Thursday by Richand Ahmed, Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

Prior to this, a Gazette notification formally declaring the names of the newly elected councillors was published on October 26. Under the provisions of the Assam Municipal Corporation Act, 2022, the first meeting of councillors must be called within 30 days of the Gazette notification, giving a seven-day notice. The ministry issued the notice for the meeting just four days after the publication of the Gazette.

Alongside the newly elected councillors, key ex-officio members have been invited to the meeting. These include Silchar Lok Sabha MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha, and four MLAs - Dr Rajdeep Roy (Silchar), Aminul Haque Laskar (Sonai), Rajdeep Goala (Udharbond), and Kishor Nath (Barkhola). Additionally, the Director of the Municipal Administration Department, the District Commissioner of Cachar, the Commissioner of Silchar Municipal Corporation, and Urban Development Minister Kaushik Rai will be in attendance.

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