Assam: Bokakhat farmers suffer due to lack of proper irrigation facilities

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The farmers in Bokakhat are facing severe difficulties due to the lack of proper irrigation facilities and cultivators of vegetables are being forced to depend largely on nature and rainfall. In Bokakhat subdivision, farmers cultivate vegetables on nearly 10,000 bighas of land. Compared to previous years, vegetable cultivation has increased significantly, yet irrigation facilities have not kept pace with this growth. As a result, farmers are facing serious problems.

Earlier, farmers could manage cultivation to some extent using natural water sources, but with changing climatic conditions and irregular rainfall, vegetable farming has now become highly uncertain. Due to the absence of adequate irrigation infrastructure, farmers are unable to irrigate their fields at the right time, leading to poor yields and heavy losses.

Farmers allege that despite repeated appeals to the Agriculture Department, no effective steps have been taken to provide proper irrigation facilities. Although various schemes are announced every year, the benefits do not reach the grassroots level.

Local farmers stated that vegetable cultivation involves high investment, but without assured irrigation, production is declining. This has pushed many farmers into financial distress. Some farmers have even reduced cultivation, while others are thinking of giving it up entirely.

Agriculture experts say that unless permanent irrigation arrangements are made soon, vegetable farming in Bokakhat will face a serious crisis in the coming years. Farmers have urged the government and concerned departments to take immediate and concrete measures to improve irrigation facilities and safeguard their livelihoods.

