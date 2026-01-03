Paddy procurement centre started in Dehajan, farmers receive MSP in Sivasagar district

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Sivasagar District Agriculture Department started a paddy procurement centre in Demow's Dehajan on December 31, the first such centre in the district. The paddy procurement at Minimum Support Price of Government, Rs 2,559 per quintal, started in Sivasagar district from December 31, 2025, at the Dehajan centre. Through this programme, the government is purchasing paddy directly from the farmers through the Assam Food and Civil Supply Corporation Ltd with coordination from the Department of Agriculture, Assam. The inaugural day saw a good response from the farmers of the locality, and the procurement centre could purchase 198.40 quintals of paddy. Initiating the programme, Asif Bora, the District Agricultural Officer, Sivasagar, expressed his satisfaction on the encouraging response from the farmers and urged more paddy farmers to come forward to avail the opportunity of the government paddy purchasing programme. Amrit Saikia, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Sivasagar, and Gonesh Pohuchungi, District Agricultural Information Officer, along with officials from Assam Food and Civil Supply Corporation Ltd were present in the programme.

Also Read: Sonitpur DC Anand Kumar Das inaugurates paddy procurement centre at Dhekiajuli